FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thunder assistant Williams not returning this season
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 12, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Thunder assistant Williams not returning this season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; File photo of then-Team USA assistant coach Monty Williams dribbling a ball while conducting drills during the USA men's basketball national team minicamp at Mendenhall Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Monty Williams, whose wife died in a car accident last month, will not return to the team this season, the team said on Friday.

“The most important thing for Monty during this time is for him to be with his family, and the most important thing for us as an organization is to support him as a person, in any way that we can,” Thunder General Manager Sam Presti said in a statement.

“Even though Monty will not return to the team this season, his presence will be felt by all of us within the program and we will remain close with him and his family.”

The Thunder have endured plenty of tragedy this season.

Part-owner Aubrey McClendon died last week in a car accident in Oklahoma City, and Thunder guard Dion Waiters’ younger brother was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Waiters left the team to be with his family and has missed the last two games.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.