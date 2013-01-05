NBA: Timberwolves top scorer Love has broken hand

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Love (42) wipes sweat from his face during the first half of the Timberwolves' NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Target Center in Minneapolis, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Miller

(Reuters) - Minnesota Timberwolves leading scorer Kevin Love has refractured his right hand, the National Basketball Association (NBA) team said on Saturday.

The injury to Love, who missed the first three weeks of the 2012-13 season with a broken right hand, is a severe blow to the Timberwolves (15-14), who are battling to stay in playoff contention in the NBA’s Western Conference.

Love, 24, suffered the latest injury in the third quarter of Thursday’s game at Denver. An update to Love’s status will be provided after he is examined by a hand specialist later this week, the team said in a statement.

The two-time All-Star forward, who was on the gold-medal winning U.S. team at last summer’s London Olympics, leads the Timberwolves with an average of 18.3 points and 14 rebounds per game.