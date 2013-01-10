Timberwolves' Love to miss 8-10 weeks after surgery

(Reuters) - The Minnesota Timberwolves’ playoff hopes were dealt a blow as leading scorer Kevin Love will miss up to 10 weeks because of surgery to repair his fractured right hand, the National Basketball Association team said on Wednesday.

Love reinjured his hand during the team’s January 3 game at Denver. The 24-year-old forward had already missed the first three weeks of the 2012-13 season with a broken right hand.

Details of the surgery, which will sideline Love for eight to 10 weeks, are expected to be announced on Thursday, the team said in a statement.

The loss of Love is a blow for the Timberwolves (16-15), who currently stand ninth in the Western Conference, one place out of a playoff berth.

The two-time All-Star, a member of the gold-medal winning U.S. team at last year’s London Olympics, leads the Timberwolves in scoring with an average of 18.3 points per game and 14 rebounds.