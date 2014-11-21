FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Timberwolves' Martin breaks wrist in scoring 37
November 21, 2014 / 11:25 PM / 3 years ago

Timberwolves' Martin breaks wrist in scoring 37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19, 2014; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Kevin Martin (23) celebrates with guard Corey Brewer (13) after scoring in the second half against the New York Knicks at Target Center. The Timberwolves won 115-99. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Despite playing with a fractured wrist, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Kevin Martin scored 37 points in a win over the New York Knicks this week, the NBA team revealed on Friday.

The injury to Martin’s right wrist will sideline him indefinitely, the Timberwolves said.

A further evaluation over the next few days will determine whether he will need surgery, the team (3-7)said.

The injury occurred at 6:48 of the first quarter in Minnesota’s 115-99 win over the visiting Knicks on Wednesday, and Martin went on to register his season-high for points.

Through nine games this season Martin is averaging 20.4 points on 48.3 percent shooting from the floor and 48.1 percent from the three-point line as Minnesota’s leading scorer.

He joins a number of injured Timberwolves that includes Nikola Pekovic, Ricky Rubio and Ronny Turiaf.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Gene Cherry

