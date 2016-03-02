FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Timberwolves agree deal over Martin exit
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 2, 2016 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

Timberwolves agree deal over Martin exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Kevin Martin (23) scores guarded by Boston Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko (8) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Marilyn Indahl-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Minnesota Timberwolves reached a buyout agreement with Kevin Martin on Tuesday, cutting ties with the experienced guard and leaving him available to sign with a potential playoff team.

Martin had until midnight Eastern Time on Tuesday to agree an exit deal or miss out on a chance to play for a team in this year’s post-season.

Media reports have linked the three-point shooter with a switch to the San Antonio Spurs.

Martin, 33, averages 17.6 points per game for his career and shoots 39 percent from the three-point line.

He joined the Timberwolves in 2013 but has seen game time cut this season as Minnesota promoted younger players.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles. Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.