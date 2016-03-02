Timberwolves agree deal over Martin exit

Feb 22, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Kevin Martin (23) scores guarded by Boston Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko (8) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Marilyn Indahl-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Minnesota Timberwolves reached a buyout agreement with Kevin Martin on Tuesday, cutting ties with the experienced guard and leaving him available to sign with a potential playoff team.

Martin had until midnight Eastern Time on Tuesday to agree an exit deal or miss out on a chance to play for a team in this year’s post-season.

Media reports have linked the three-point shooter with a switch to the San Antonio Spurs.

Martin, 33, averages 17.6 points per game for his career and shoots 39 percent from the three-point line.

He joined the Timberwolves in 2013 but has seen game time cut this season as Minnesota promoted younger players.