Timberwolves guard Roy to miss a month after knee surgery

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Brandon Roy (L) grabs a loose ball in front of Toronto Raptors defenders Alan Anderson and DeMar DeRozan (R) during the first half of their NBA basketball game in Toronto November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

(Reuters) - The comeback by former Rookie of the Year Brandon Roy hit a snag on Monday when the Minnesota Timberwolves guard had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

Roy, who was averaging 5.8 points and 4.6 assists per game in five games this season, was expected to miss about a month, the NBA team said.

He had been sidelined the previous 10 days due to discomfort with his knee.

“I think he feels like it’s worth doing,” coach Rick Adelman said. “Making sure everything’s all right, so you have to just go with it and hopefully when it’s over with he’ll be able to come back.”

The 28-year-old Roy, a three-time NBA All-Star and sixth overall pick in the 2006 by the Portland Trail Blazers, missed the entire 2011-12 NBA campaign due to chronic knee problems but showed good form in the off-season when he signed on with Minnesota.

The loss of Roy further depletes the backcourt for the Timberwolves (5-4), whose point guard JJ Barea is sidelined with a sprained left foot.