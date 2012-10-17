Timberwolves' Love out 6-8 weeks with broken hand

(Reuters) - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Love will miss the start of the regular season with a broken hand that is expected to keep him sidelined for six to eight weeks, the team said on Wednesday.

The two-time All-Star suffered a fracture of his third and fourth metacarpal in his shooting hand while working out, the Timberwolves said in a statement.

Minnesota are scheduled to play their first game of the 2012-13 National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season at home against the Sacramento Kings on November 2.

Love, who won Olympic gold in London with the United States basketball team earlier this year, suffered the injury after delivering a 24-point display in a preseason game against Maccabi Bazan Haifa on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best power forwards in the NBA and averaged a team-high 26 points and 13.3 rebounds for Minnesota last season.