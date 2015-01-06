Cavs, Thunder, Knicks in six-player trade

Dec 9, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Tyreke Evans (1) dribbles the ball around New York Knicks guard Iman Shumpert (21) during the second quarter at Smoothie King Center. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks completed a three-team trade involving six players on Monday, with the injury-hit Cavs (19-16) acquiring guards Iman Shumpert and J.R. Smith from the Knicks.

Cleveland announced they had also received a protected 2015 first-round pick from the Thunder.

In turn, the Cavs sent guard Dion Waiters to the Thunder (17-18), and Lou Amundson and Alex Kirk to the Knicks.

Cleveland also sent a 2019 second-round draft pick to New York.

The Knicks, out of playoff contention at 5-32, also got forward Lance Thomas from Oklahoma City.

Nov 26, 2014; Dallas, TX, USA; New York Knicks guard J.R. Smith (8) reacts to missing a shot during the overtime against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Waiters, the fourth pick in the 2012 draft, has averaged 10.5 points for the Cavs this season.

He joins a Thunder team who have moved into playoff contention in the powerful Western Conference since reigning NBA MVP Kevin Durant returned after missing the first 17 games of the season.

Dec 17, 2014; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dion Waiters (3) passes against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

“Dion provides another proven scorer that positively impacts our roster and adds depth and flexibility,” Thunder General Manager Sam Presti said in a statement.

Waiters leaves behind a Cleveland team that started the season strongly but have lost five of their last six games.

Brazilian center Anderson Varejao is out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles, while LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have missed games recently due to niggling injuries.

“With their size and versatility, we think both Iman and J.R. can help our team on both ends of the court,” said Cleveland General Manager David Griffin.