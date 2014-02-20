Late flurry of deals spices up dull deadline day

Jan 28, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers small forward Nick Young (0) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers small forward Danny Granger (33) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports - RTX17Z7H

(Reuters) - The Bobcats dealt for a pair of guards from the Bucks, while the Pacers’ former All-Star Danny Granger was sent to the 76ers for Evan Turner in a late flurry on Thursday that livened up an otherwise dull NBA trade deadline.

Charlotte acquired guards Gary Neal and Luke Ridnour from Milwaukee in exchange for two second-year players in guard Ramon Sessions and forward Jeff Adrien.

Neal, in his fourth NBA season, averaged 10 points in 30 games this season for the Bucks, while 11-year veteran Ridnour is averaging 5.7 points and 3.4 assists this season.

Sessions and Adrien were each in their second season with the Bobcats. Sessions was the more prominent, averaging 12.5 points and 3.8 assists in his time with Charlotte.

According to multiple media reports, the 30-year-old Granger, an All-Star in 2009, was shipped by the Indiana Pacers along with a second-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Evan Turner and power forward Lavoy Allen just before the trade window shut.

Granger has been hampered by injuries in recent years and missed most of last season after undergoing knee surgery and lost his prominent role in Indianapolis with the emergence of Paul George. This season, he had played in only 29 games because of a calf injury, averaging 8.3 points and 3.6 rebounds.

Turner, the number two overall pick in the 2010 draft, was averaging 17.4 points in Philadelphia’s fast-paced offense.

In other moves reported on nba.com, the Sixers traded center Spencer Hawes to the Cleveland Cavaliers for two second-round draft picks, forward Earl Clark and center Henry Sims.

Hawes, 25, has averaged 13 points and 8.5 rebounds for the 76ers this season and would give the Cavaliers an inside-outside scoring threat.

Most teams contented themselves with modest tweaks rather than drastic shifts of talent.

The Miami Heat made one of the first moves of the day, sending guard Roger Mason Jr. to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for a protected 2015 second-round pick and cash.

Mason, who averaged three points in 25 games for the Heat this season, is expected to be bought out by the Kings to free up a roster spot ahead of the March 1 buyout deadline.

The Clippers traded former All-Star forward Antawn Jamison to the Atlanta Hawks, while the Denver Nuggets shipped veteran point guard Andre Miller to the Washington Wizards as part of a three-team deal.

Miller has not played since he was suspended by the Nuggets last month after an altercation with coach Brian Shaw.

Denver acquired 6-11 forward Jan Vesely from the Wizards, the sixth overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft after playing three seasons with Partizan Belgrade.

Washington sent guard Eric Maynor to the Sixers, who also received a future second-round draft pick from both the Nuggets and Wizards.