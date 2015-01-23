FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trail Blazers forward Aldridge out for 6-8 weeks
January 23, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 3 years ago

Trail Blazers forward Aldridge out for 6-8 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 30, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets in game five of the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. The Rockets defeated the Trail Blazers 108-98. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Portland Trail Blazers’ All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks after surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, the National Basketball Association team said.

The 29-year-old leads Portland with averages of 23.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He hurt his thumb in Monday’s win over the Sacramento Kings in Portland.

“I’ve definitely sprained my thumb a few times, but this was on a different level,” Aldridge told reporters after the game. “I couldn’t even move it.”

The three-time All-Star, who placed sixth among frontcourt players in the All-Star voting announced on Thursday, had two MRI exams this week which revealed a radial collateral ligament tear.

Portland sit third in the 15-team Western Conference with a 31-13 record but have lost four of their last five games.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry

