Lillard's big third quarter leads Blazers over Grizzlies
November 6, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Lillard's big third quarter leads Blazers over Grizzlies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 5, 2015; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Damian Lillard’s 14 third-quarter points were the impetus for the Portland Trail Blazers’ 115-96 romp past the Memphis Grizzlies at the Moda Center.

Lillard scored a game-high 27 points, raining in seven of 11 shots from beyond the arc, while CJ McCollum added 20 points as the Trail Blazers (4-2) won their third consecutive game.

Courtney Lee led Memphis (3-3) with 18 points, while Zach Randolph contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Marc Gasol added 15 points.

Portland outscored Memphis 40-25 in the third quarter to turn a tight game into a rout. Overall, the Blazers shot 50.6 percent from the field, sank 15 of 30 shots from three-point range and outrebounded the Grizzlies 47-36.

Nov 5, 2015; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after scoring a three-pointer against the Memphis Grizzlies at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Trailing by four points at half, Memphis got even at 62-62 midway through the third quarter. Lillard then buried long three-pointers to start and finish a 12-1 run that pushed Portland ahead 74-63.

The Blazers’ advantage was 88-69 after another pair of Lillard bombs from beyond the arc, and forward Ed Davis’ runner at the buzzer took Portland into the fourth quarter with a 90-71 edge.

When Lillard knocked down his sixth three-pointer of the game to give the Blazers a 95-71 lead, it was over.

Memphis ended the first quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 23-18 lead into the second period. Lillard and McCollum were a combined 1-for-9 shooting in the quarter.

Lillard and McCollum hit back-to-back three-pointers and Plumley had a follow dunk in an 8-0 run that carried Portland into halftime leading 50-46. Lee had 12 points for the Grizzlies at the break.

Compiled by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
