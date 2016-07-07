Wade leaving Miami Heat for Chicago Bulls: reports

May 9, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward Patrick Patterson (54) during the fourth quarter in game four of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Arena. The Heat won in overtime 94-87. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Dwyane Wade is leaving the Miami Heat for the Chicago Bulls, returning to the city of his birth, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The 12-time NBA All-Star guard had agreed a $47.5 million two-year deal with the Bulls, the Miami Herald reported.

Wade's move brings down the curtain on 13 seasons with the Heat, where he was an integral part of three championship-winning teams, two of them with LeBron James as his team mate.

The 34-year-old is a Chicago native, though he has played his entire NBA career in south Florida.

Wade reportedly felt under-appreciated by the Heat, after taking a pay cut in 2010 to allow the team come in under the salary cap.

He has averaged 23.7 points and 5.8 rebounds during his NBA career.

Wade is the second big name in the NBA to move this week, following Kevin Durant's switch from Oklahoma City to the Golden State Warriors.

However, while Durant joins a powerful team that won the 2015 NBA championship and were beaten finalists this year, Wade moves to an outfit coming off a middling 42-40 season.

The Bulls enjoyed their most success as a franchise when Michael Jordan carried them to six championships in the 1990s.