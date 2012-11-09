FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warriors center Bogut ruled out for up to 10 days
November 9, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Warriors center Bogut ruled out for up to 10 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Miami Heats' Chris Bosh (R) defends against Milwaukee Bucks' Andrew Bogut during their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

(Reuters) - Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut will be sidelined for the next seven to 10 days in a bid to further strengthen his surgically repaired left ankle, the National Basketball Association team said on Thursday.

Australian Bogut, who broke his ankle in January before being traded to Golden State from Milwaukee in March, has had limited playing time in four of his team’s five games this season.

The Warriors had hoped to ease the seven-footer back into action following his March surgery but are now banking on extended rest.

Bogut, the top pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2005 draft, is averaging 6.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists this season after being limited to 18.3 minutes per game.

Golden State are joint top of the Western Conference Pacific division with the Los Angeles Clippers after making a 3-2 start.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

