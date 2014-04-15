Warriors suffer Bogut injury blow ahead of playoffs

Golden State Warriors Andrew Bogut reacts during their loss to the San Antonio Spurs in their NBA Western Conference semi-final playoff basketball game in Oakland, California May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - The Golden State Warriors received some bad news ahead of the NBA playoffs on Monday with the team announcing that starting center Andrew Bogut has suffered a fractured rib and is out indefinitely.

The 7ft (2.13m) Australian sustained the injury during Sunday’s 119-117 overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and X-rays taken of the injury a day later confirmed the fracture.

Golden State has not given a timeline on Bogut’s healing process but the setback comes at an inopportune time, with the post-season set to begin this weekend.

The Warriors are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference but face competition from Dallas and Memphis for that spot with two games of the regular season remaining.

The 29-year-old former number one draft pick is averaging 7.3 points and 10 rebounds this season.