Guard Curry signs multi-year extension with the Warriors

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry competes in the skills challenge event during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - The Golden State Warriors have signed their point guard Stephen Curry to a multi-year contract extension, the National Basketball Association (NBA) team announced on Wednesday.

Though financial details were not disclosed by the Warriors, local media estimate the deal to be worth $44 million over four years.

The seventh overall pick by Golden State in the 2009 draft, Curry was selected for the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team in 2010 and has averaged 17.5 points and 5.8 assists per game in his three years with the Warriors.

“We’re extremely pleased that we have reached an agreement that will enable Stephen to remain a vital part of our team long term,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers said in a statement.

”His contributions over the last three years, both on the floor and in the community, have been invaluable to our organization.

“We certainly expect him to be an integral part of our future success as he continues to evolve as a player in all facets of the game.”

Curry, 24, was restricted to just 26 games last season because of a sprained right ankle that required surgery.