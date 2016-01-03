Curry's return cut short after knock on bruised shin

January 2, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Nuggets 111-108 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Stephen Curry’s return from injury was cut short on Saturday with a knock to his bruised left shin and his early exit showed how vulnerable the Golden State Warriors could be without their MVP.

Curry re-inured his left shin during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets after missing the two previous games with the same injury.

He finished with five points and four assists in 14 minutes. Champions Warriors eked out a 111-108 overtime win against the Nuggets but displayed how limited they are without Curry. With the return of their leader Golden State roared to a 37-13 advantage after the first quarter. But the game changed when Curry went to the bench, and ultimately left, and Golden State were outscored by 13 points in the fourth quarter where they lost their lead.

Curry, the league’s leading scorer and deadliest shooter, has continued to prove his value to the Warriors even in his absence.

Since the start of the 2013-14 season, Golden State are just 2-6 in games that Curry does not play in. And though the Warriors (31-2) are off to a record start this campaign they could easily fall back down to earth if their leader continues to sit.