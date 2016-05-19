Curry shrugs off crashing fall to silence Thunder

May 18, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gains control of a loose ball next to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Andre Roberson (21) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the third quarter in game two of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Stephen Curry shrugged off a hard fall during Golden State’s Western Conference finals Game Two encounter against Oklahoma City on Wednesday and proceeded to dismantle the Thunder with another trademark scoring burst.

Frantically chasing a loose ball in the first quarter, Curry ran up and over a female spectator in the front row at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, before falling into the line of seats behind her.

The two-time reigning league MVP quickly got to his feet, sporting what he reported later to be a big bruise on his right elbow.

The incident certainly did not hurt Curry’s hot shooting hand as he went on to destroy the Thunder with 17 points in the third quarter to help the Warriors pull away for a 118-91 win that evened the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Curry, who scored 28 points in all, later praised his team mates for good “ball movement” that he said allowed him to get high-percentage shots.

“They way they’ve been defending, it’s hard to get a rhythm if you don’t move the ball, don’t play with aggression and decisiveness, and I think we were able to do that,” Curry told reporters.

May 18, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks at his bruise while being interviewed by TNT reporter David Aldridge (right) after game two of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Thunder 118-91. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

”We set great screens, moved the ball from side-to-side. When I get open shots, that’s the game plan obviously.

“I‘m going to have to make them, but we didn’t have to force anything. That was our brand of basketball.”

Continuing to talk about his fall, Curry said his elbow had landed on some “metal” between the first and second row of seats.

”Thankfully, I came out of it alright. The elbow’s fine. It looks like it has a tennis ball on top of it but it doesn’t affect range of motion. Just some pain, so I’ll be right.

“I missed the first row and didn’t quite get all the way to the next row.”

The series now shifts to Oklahoma City for Games Three and Four on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.