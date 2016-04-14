Factbox: Profile of Golden State Warriors

(Reuters) - Profile of the Golden State Warriors, who set the National Basketball Association’s regular-season wins record on Wednesday with their 73rd victory.

* NBA titles: Three (1956, 1975, 2015)

* The franchise was founded in 1946 as the Philadelphia Warriors, a charter member of the Basketball Association of America, and was based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

* Won a championship in the inaugural season of the BAA, a league that would eventually become the National Basketball Association after its third season.

* Captured their second championship in Philadelphia in the 1955-56 season during an era that included future Basketball Hall of Famers Paul Arizin, Tom Gola and Neil Johnston.

* In 1959, the Warriors signed draft pick Wilt Chamberlain. Known as “Wilt the Stilt,” Chamberlain led the team in scoring six times and quickly began shattering NBA scoring records and changed the NBA style of play forever.

* Chamberlain, who went on to earn a spot in the Hall of Fame, scored a record 100 points for Philadelphia during a 1962 game against the New York Knicks.

* Relocated to San Francisco, California, in 1962 and were renamed as the San Francisco Warriors.

* In 1971, the Warriors moved across the Bay Area to Oakland, and changed their geographic name to Golden State to symbolize the team as representative of the entire state of California.

* Won their first NBA title on the West Coast in 1975 when they pulled off what many consider the biggest upset in league history by sweeping the heavily favored Washington Bullets in four games.

* Warriors finished the 2015-16 regular season with a 73-19 record, eclipsing the previous mark (72-10) set by Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls during the 1995-96 season.

* Starting point guard Stephen Curry has emerged as one of the game’s most gifted shooters of all-time and was named the Most Valuable Player of the NBA’s 2014-15 season.

* Head coach: Steve Kerr. A five-time NBA champion as a player, Kerr last season became the first rookie coach to win a NBA title since the Los Angeles Lakers’ Pat Riley in 1982.