Green bemoans latest criticism of Durant move to Warriors

(Reuters) - Golden State forward Draymond Green jumped to the defense of his new team mate Kevin Durant on Thursday when he took umbrage to the latest remark aimed at the former Oklahoma City player's decision to join the Warriors.

Earlier in the day, Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul Pierce said in a radio interview that "you don't go join the team that just pushed you out" referencing Durant's move to the team that defeated the Thunder in last season's Western Conference Finals.

The statement drew a response from Green, who has never been one to shy away from making his opinions known.

"I just wonder at what point do they get bored talking about the same thing," Green told the San Jose Mercury News.

"You got all these guys talking. Like Pierce today, like, dude, nobody cares what you did or who you did it for. Just give it a break. Everybody got something to say and want to take everything he say and twist it."

Earlier this week, Durant praised his new team for being "filled with unselfish players" which was perceived by some as a dig at his former Thunder All-Star partner Russell Westbrook.

On Thursday, Westbrook called Durant's statement "cute" before vowing to no longer comment about his departed team mate.