Green returning to champions Golden State

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) speaks during the Golden State Warriors 2015 championship celebration at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Golden State forward Draymond Green announced on Wednesday he has signed a five-year deal to stay with the NBA champions.

While earlier reports said negotiations had reached an impasse, Green posted a video on sports site Bleacher Report to say he was delighted to return to the organization.

“Proud to say that I’ll be a Warrior for at least the next five years,” Green said. ”It’s been a long journey to get to this point. Always trying to overcome the odds, overcome doubters.

”To be in this position, signing back long term with the Warriors is amazing. It’s an organization that I love, it’s great being a part of, best fans in the NBA, first class organization.”

The 25-year-old started 79 games for the Warriors last season and averaged career highs in points (11.7), rebounds (8.2), assists (3.7), blocks (1.3), steals (1.6) and shooting percentage (44.3), and finished runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year.

In the playoffs Green averaged 13.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists and posted a triple-double in the Warriors’ clinching Game 6 win over the Cavaliers.

Media reports said Green’s deal was worth $85 million.