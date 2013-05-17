FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spurs to tackle Grizzlies after overcoming Warriors
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 17, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Spurs to tackle Grizzlies after overcoming Warriors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan (R) takes a rebound from Golden State Warriors' Festus Ezeli during Game 6 of their NBA Western Conference semi final playoff basketball game in Oakland, California May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - The San Antonio Spurs advanced to the Western Conference finals after closing out the Golden State Warriors 94-82 in Game Six of their semi-final series on Thursday.

Led by Tim Duncan’s 19 points, the second-seeded Spurs claimed victory on the road in Oakland to seal a 4-2 triumph in the best-of-seven series and set up a showdown against the fifth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

All five Spurs starters contributed to the victory by registering double figure scores to help overcome unusually subdued performances from Tony Parker and Manu Ginobli.

Parker was a dismal 3-for-16 from the floor but stepped up late in the game, scoring 10 of his 13 points in the final three and a half minutes to help the Spurs over the line, while Ginobli at least contributed 11 assists to his five-point haul.

Stephen Curry top-scored with 22 points for the Warriors but it was not enough to continue the fairytale run of a youthful Golden State side, who will expect to return bigger and stronger next season.

Golden State’s bench added 36 points to the cause, led by Jarrett Jack’s 15.

“We’re disappointed for it to end the way it did in our home court,” Curry told reporters. “We are excited about the foundation we built as a team going forward and we look forward to next year.”

Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.