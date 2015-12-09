Warriors up to 23-0 and counting after beating Pacers

(The Sports Xchange) - Golden State improved to 23-0 with a 131-123 victory over Indiana on Tuesday, with guard Klay Thompson scoring 29 of his season-high 39 during the Warriors’ 79-point first half.

Going back to last season, Golden State have won 27 consecutive regular-season games, tying the 2012-13 Miami Heat for the NBA’s second-longest winning streak.

The 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers won 33 consecutive regular-season games.

Thompson made eight of 10 shots from three-point range during the first 24 minutes, when the reigning NBA champions led by as many as 22. Through three periods, Thompson and Stephen Curry had 62 combined points. Curry finished with 29 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

”Our guys were locked in,“ Warriors interim coach Luke Walton said. ”They were excited about this game tonight. We were thrilled with the way we played during the first three quarters.

“I don’t think there is any pressure on us. Our guys are having fun.”

After the game, Thompson said he rolled an ankle stepping on another player’s foot. He expected it to be bruised and sore for several days but did not expect to miss extended time. The Warriors play on Friday at Boston.

“Tonight, I was very selective with my shots,” Thompson said. “I was taking my shots in rhythm. I just happened to get a lot of great looks. I felt like I was due for a game like that.”

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is guarded by Indiana Pacers forwards Paul George (13) and Solomon Hill (44) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Golden State defeats Indiana 131-123. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Through the first three quarters on Tuesday, when the Warriors led 111-83, Golden State made 44 of 71 field goal attempts (62 percent). The Warriors finished 52 of 95 (54.7 percent), including 16 of 36 from three-point range.

Curry called Thompson’s first half unbelievable.

“He had eight threes at the half,” Curry said. “That is amazing. You could see the look in his eyes. When he has that look, he is going to have his confidence all night. All it takes is for a couple of shots to go in.”

Last season, Thompson scored 40 and 39 in two games against the Pacers (12-8), who have lost three in a row and gave up 122 points or more in each of the three defeats.

“We play an up-tempo style, which means games can get into the 100s on each side, but we still have to involve our defensive principles,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said.

“Our transition defense was poor early in the game, and we gave Klay a chance to hit a couple of threes early, and then he really got going. This (Golden State) team can teach you a lot of lessons.”

Paul George led Indiana with 33 points, and C.J. Miles added 24. George Hill and Chase Budinger each added 12, and Jordan Hill had 10 points.

“When they go on runs like that one, they go on runs with three-pointers,” Miles said. “Thompson and Curry always shoot extremely well, and when they got on that run, we lost them in coverage several times.”