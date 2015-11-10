Golden State down Detroit

November 9, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center Festus Ezeli (31) shoots the basketball against Detroit Pistons forward Ersan Ilyasova (23) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Leandro Barbosa and Harrison Barnes combined for 12 points in an 18-6 run to start the fourth quarter, and the Golden State Warriors wore down the Detroit Pistons 109-95 on Monday for their eighth consecutive win.

The Warriors, the NBA’s last remaining unbeaten team for the second year in a row, moved within one of their franchise record for consecutive season-opening wins, set in 1960-61 while the club was playing in Philadelphia.

Golden State have won their eight games by a total of 142 points, an average of 17.8.

The marquee matchup of Warriors guard Stephen Curry, the NBA’s leading scorer, and Pistons center Andre Drummond, the league’s top rebounder, never really materialized.

Curry had 22 points, but he hit only seven of 18 shots in falling 12 points shy of his season average.

Drummond, meanwhile, was hounded by Golden State big men Festus Ezeli and Andrew Bogut all night. He was limited to 14 points and 15 rebounds in 35 minutes after terrorizing the Portland Trail Blazers for 29 points and 27 rebounds in a Pistons win Sunday night.

The Warriors led just 80-76 before reserve forward Andre Iguodala got Golden State’s fourth-quarter flurry going with a dunk.

Barnes followed with a three-pointer before Barbosa contributed a driving hoop and a 3-pointer of his own to cap a 12-2 burst that opened a 92-78 lead.

Drummond, who had been out of the lineup to start the fourth period, returned to convert a spike tip.

November 9, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Harrison Barnes (40) grabs a rebound against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Pistons 109-95. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

However, Barbosa hit again from outside, Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson dropped in a 15-footer, and Barnes converted a fast break, opening a 98-82 advantage from which the Pistons never recovered.

Thompson led the Warriors with 24 points, hitting 10 of his 17 shots and four of seven from 3-point range.

Ezeli (eight points and two rebounds) and Bogut (eight and nine) combined for 16 points and 11 rebounds, nearly offsetting Drummond’s double-double.

Bogut was playing his first game since sustaining a concussion in the Warriors’ opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 27.

Point guard Reggie Jackson and backup forward Stanley Johnson scored 20 points apiece for the Pistons, who lost their ninth straight to Golden State.

Detroit (5-2) absorbed its first road loss in four outings despite shooting 47.1 percent. Golden State shot 47.3 percent.

The Pistons had won at Phoenix and Portland to open six-game Western swing.

The Warriors led by as many as 12 points in the first quarter but had trouble creating separation from the Pistons. Detroit hit on 54.3 percent of its shots in the second and third periods.

Golden State did run out to a 68-51 lead in the fifth minute of the third quarter, but the Pistons shot their way back into the game.

Johnson, forward Marcus Morris (15 points) and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (15 points) bombed in three-pointers as the Pistons rallied within 80-76 by quarter’s end.