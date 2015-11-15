Fortunate Warriors edge Nets in overtime to extend streak

Nov 14, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after the Warriors force a turnover against the Brooklyn Nets in overtime at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Nets 107-99. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Golden State Warriors won an 11th consecutive game on Saturday night, beating the Nets 107-99 in overtime with Brooklyn left with only themselves to blame.

Reserve Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala sent the game to overtime with a tying three-pointer with 5.9 seconds remaining in regulation, allowing them to outlast the Nets and remain the NBA’s lone unbeaten team.

But in between, Nets center Brook Lopez couldn’t convert a lob pass from no more than two feet in front of the rim as time expired, extending the game and eventually leading to the Nets’ ninth loss in 10 games this season.

“I think our tank was on empty emotionally and physically,” Nets coach Lionel Hollins said of the overtime that immediately followed Lopez’s miss.

“It’s a heartbreaking loss. We had a chance to have our shot at point blank and it didn’t go in.”

Brooklyn, which completed its road trip 1-3, had two shots at a win, but point guard Jarrett Jack misfired on an 18-footer before Lopez’s miss at the horn.

The play began with five-tenths of a second remaining, with Nets small forward Joe Johnson inbounding from under the Brooklyn basket.

”We feel like we should have had this one,“ Lopez said. ”I blew that chip shot. Joe made a perfect pass. It was exactly the way the play was drawn up.

“I owe Joe. He put that on a platter and I just blew it.”

The Nets didn’t respond well to the misfortune. They scored only two points in the five-minute overtime after they had fallen 10 down in the first 3:10.

Power forward Draymond Green had a hoop and two assists, capping the second triple-double of his career, in the winning burst as Golden State became just the 11th team in NBA history to open a season 11-0.

The Warriors won despite a 13-of-31 shooting from the field by star point guard Stephen Curry, who led all scorers with 34 points. Curry missed 11 of his 16 3-point attempts.

Warriors interim coach Luke Walton hailed Iguodala’s clutch three-pointer, which produced a tie at 97 after Nets power forward Thaddeus Young had given his team a three-point lead with 9.9 seconds left.

“Andre plays his best when you need him to,” Walton said. “He’s a luxury to have on the court. He’s never rattled.”