Warriors down Rockets for 42nd straight home win

OAKLAND, California (The Sports Xchange) - Forward Harrison Barnes scored 10 of his 19 points during a 17-5 run to open the fourth quarter as the Golden State Warriors exploded from a tie after three periods into a 123-110 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

Point guard Stephen Curry poured in 35 points, his 23rd game with 30 or more this season, helping the Warriors (47-4) win their 10th in a row, each of which they led by at least 15 points.

Curry shot 12-for-24 for the Warriors, who improved to 24-0 at home this season with their 42nd consecutive victory at Oracle Arena.

Golden State’s biggest lead Monday came early -- 38-22 in the 11th minute of the game -- before the Rockets rallied behind a game-high 37 points from shooting guard James Harden.

Houston scored the first eight points of the second half to go ahead for the first time, taking as much as a 74-69 advantage.

The game was tied at 93-all before Barnes sparked the game-deciding spurt.

Held to two points through three periods, Barnes followed a 3-pointer by supersub Andre Iguodala with a 3-pointer of his own, pushing Golden State into a six-point lead and prompting a quick Houston timeout.

The lead was 103-96 before Barnes nailed a fadeaway, turned a drive into a three-point play and buried a jumper in a personal seven-point flurry that gave Golden State a 110-98 cushion to massage to the finish.

Barnes finished with 19 points, 17 of which came in the fourth quarter on 7-for-8 shooting.

Curry hit seven 3-pointers and also found time for nine assists.

Warriors center Andrew Bogut added a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double, and he blocked six shots.

Golden State’s third consecutive win over Houston this season allowed the Warriors to sweep the season series for the second consecutive season, a franchise first.

Power forward Trevor Ariza backed Harden with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Rockets, who were playing their first of five straight on the road bridging the All-Star break.

Harden dropped in six 3-pointers and 11 free throws. He also had five rebounds and five assists.

Center Dwight Howard overcame a 2-for-10 night at the free-throw line to record 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Curry and Harden took turns scorching the nets from long range in a first half that saw the Warriors lead by 16 before the Rockets (27-27) rallied within 69-66 at the break.

Curry hit four consecutive 3-pointers in a 23-11 flurry over the final 4:23 of the first quarter, helping the Warriors run up a 42-27 advantage at period’s end.

Harden was scoreless in the first 12 minutes, but he matched Curry’s four earlier threes with four of his own in the second quarter, pouring in 18 points to rally Houston back into the game.