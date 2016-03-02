Warriors edge Hawks in overtime

March 1, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore (24), center Al Horford (15), Golden State Warriors forward Harrison Barnes (40), and center Andrew Bogut (12) fight for the rebound during the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Center Andrew Bogut capped a season-best, 19-point effort with a key tip-in with 1:51 remaining in overtime Tuesday night, allowing the Golden State Warriors to keep their home-court winning streak alive with a 109-105 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Shooting guard Klay Thompson had seven points in the extra session, and power forward Draymond Green buried a back-breaking, desperation 3-pointer with 40.2 seconds remaining, allowing the Warriors to win a 43rd straight at home with their fifth overtime victory of the season.

The Warriors (54-5) won without star point guard Stephen Curry, who sat out due to a strained left ankle.

Thompson, whose short jumper with 11.4 seconds remaining secured the narrow win, led the Warriors with 26 points on a night when he shot just 8-for-27. He did make six 3-pointers in 16 attempts.

Bogut hit eight of nine shots. Green contributed 15 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, helping Golden State complete a two-game, season-series sweep over the Hawks, having won 102-92 in Atlanta last week during a game in which Curry scored 36.

The Warriors, who have clinched a Western Conference playoff spot, improved to 2-1 this season in games without the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player.

Small forward Harrison Barnes (12 points), backup guard Leandro Barbosa (11) and reserve center Marreese Speights (10) also scored in double figures for the Warriors, who began a stretch in which they will play 17 of their final 24 games at home.

Power forward Paul Millsap had 19 points to lead the Hawks, who were playing the opener of a five-game trip.

Center Al Horford, hitting a 3-pointer for a 10th consecutive game, had 17 points for Atlanta, as did backup point guard Dennis Schroder.

March 1, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) dribbles the basketball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena.

Small forward Kent Bazemore (15 points), shooting guard Kyle Korver (11) and backup big man Mike Scott (11) also scored in double figures for the Hawks, who remained winless in four overtime efforts this season.

Atlanta (33-28) trailed 95-90 before Korver ended a 4:13 scoring drought with a 3-pointer and Schroder converted a drive to draw the Hawks even at 95-all with 1:22 to go.

Each team added a pair of free throws and had a subsequent shot at a regulation win, but the Hawks’ Millsap misfired on a wide-open 3-pointer with 25 seconds left and the Warriors’ Thompson couldn’t connect on a tough 15-footer with five seconds remaining.

March 1, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center Marreese Speights (5) celebrates after making a three-point against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors led most of the first 48 minutes, but the Hawks scored on six consecutive possessions early in the fourth quarter to complete a comeback that had seen them down by as many as 14 points early on.

They took their first lead since 20-19 on a jumper by reserve guard Tim Hardaway Jr. on the final possession of the run, going up 88-87 with 6:59 left.

A fastbreak dunk by Horford pushed the Atlanta advantage to three at the 5:58 mark. However, the Hawks didn’t score again until Korver’s 3-pointer with 1:45 left, a drought during which Golden State scored eight straight points to regain a 95-90 advantage.

Riding the 7-for-7 shooting of Bogut, the Warriors led by as many as 14 in the first half and then by 73-62 in the ninth minute of the third quarter before the Hawks nearly rallied into the lead by period’s end.

Reserves Scott and Schroder buried 3-pointers as Atlanta scored the game’s next eight points to get within 73-70.

Two Hawks turnovers and a buzzer-beating perimeter jumper by Barbosa re-established a five-point Golden State advantage entering the final period.