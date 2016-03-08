Warriors set record with 27th straight home win

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Stephen Curry (30) look at the referee after a call against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Orlando Magic 119-113. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Golden State Warriors broke the NBA record for consecutive home-court victories Monday night, getting a combined 68 points from backcourt mates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in a hard-earned, 119-113 win over the Orlando Magic.

The Warriors’ 27th straight win at Oracle Arena this season was their 45th in a row at home dating back to January 2015, allowing them to surpass the previous record of 44, set by the Chicago Bulls from March 30, 1995, to April 4, 1996.

Coming off a game in which they combined to shoot 1-for-18 from 3-point range, Curry (7-for-13) and Thompson (5-for-11) combined for 12 treys in helping the Warriors soothe the sting of their 112-95 road defeat to the Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Warriors (56-6) hit 16 of their 35 3-point attempts Monday, outscoring the Magic 48-15 from beyond the arc.

Curry finished with 41 points and Thompson added 27 as the Warriors extended their season-opening streak of not having experienced back-to-back losses to 62 games.

The Warriors are now 15-1 in second game of back-to-back sets this season.

Curry, who poured in 51 points in a 130-114 win at Orlando last month, became the first player in NBA history to make 300 3-pointers when he connected on his sixth of the night, a step-back 24-footer, during a 13-4 flurry late in the third period that put the Warriors in a seemingly commanding position.

Curry (three), reserve Brandon Rush (two) and Thompson (one) combined for six 3-pointers in the first period, during which Golden State built a 13-point lead.

Orlando, who would up taking a sixth consecutive loss to Golden State, got within four on one occasion in the second quarter.

Curry saved some of his best for the end. He had three consecutive Warriors hoops to stave off Orlando’s fourth-quarter rally, capped by his seventh 3-pointer to push the Golden State lead to 109-100 with 3:58 to go.

The Magic did make one more push, closing within 111-109 with 1:13 to play on five points from reserve guard Brandon Jennings and from Victor Oladipo.

However, Thompson turned a broken play into his fifth 3-pointer from the right corner with 52.5 seconds left, and the Warriors held on for their record-setting win.

Rush finished with 11 points, Draymond Green had 10 rebounds and nine assists on a one-point night, and Andrew Bogut amassed 10 rebounds, six assists and four points for the Warriors, who were tipping off a six-game homestand.

Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier and Jennings had 20 points apiece for the Magic, who began a stretch in which they play nine of 11 on the road.

Gordon also had 16 rebounds for Orlando (27-35). The Magic sit five games out of the final playoff spot in the East.

Oladipo added 19 points and Jason Smith 13 for the Magic, who were coming off 102-84 home loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday.