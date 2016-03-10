Warriors use downtown surge to pull away from Jazz

(The Sports Xchange) - Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for three three-pointers in the final 58 seconds of the first half to help the Golden State Warriors pull away from the Utah Jazz en route to a 115-94 victory on Wednesday.

Curry (three) and Thompson (five) combined for eight three-pointers in the game, giving them an even 500 for the season as the Warriors (57-6) won their 27th in a row at home this season and 46th straight at Oracle Arena dating back to last January.

The overall home winning streak is an ongoing NBA record.

Curry finished with 12 points but Thompson poured in 23, Draymond Green had 17 and center Marreese Speights came off the bench to provide an additional 16, helping Golden State clinch a season-series win over the Jazz with a third consecutive win.

Despite playing for a second consecutive night, Utah (29-35) hung tight for the first 23 minutes before Golden State’s last-minute flurry in the first half created the game’s first double-digit margin.

Curry, who entered the game having made at least one three-pointer in a record 132 straight games, missed his first four attempts from beyond the arc until finally connecting nearly 21 minutes into the game.

Meanwhile, the Warriors struggled to retain a 43-41 lead into the final minute of the first half before Curry connected from 26 feet and Thompson from 29 feet in a six-point flurry that quickly ballooned the lead to eight.

After Joe Ingles missed a three-point attempt at the Utah end with 6.2 seconds left in the half, Curry grabbed the rebound, headed toward midcourt and let fly with from just beyond the line.

The shot banked in, sending the home crowd into a frenzy and capped the 9-0 run that produced a 52-41 advantage.

The Warriors went on to earn a 10th win in their past 11 meetings with the Jazz, but it was a struggle for the better part of three quarters.

In fact, the frustration of their early difficulties boiled over into technical fouls on Andrew Bogut, Curry and Andre Iguodala.

Golden State finally put the Jazz at arm’s length with another quarter-ending run, this one in the third period.

Utah was within 68-59 before Warriors backup guard Leandro Barbosa had seven points and Speights five in a 13-4 spurt to close the third quarter and create an 18-point cushion entering the final period.

Backup guard Trey Burke hit eight straight free throws to highlight an 18-point night for the Jazz, who have lost seven of eight after a 28-28 start.

Utah fell three games behind the Houston Rockets (32-32) in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Gordon Hayward added 16 points, but missed 10 of his 15 shots as the Jazz shot just 40.5 percent from the field. The Warriors, meanwhile, connected at a 57.1 percent clip.