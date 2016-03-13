Golden State sixth man Iguodala out with sprained ankle

Feb 27, 2016; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) drives to the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter (11) and forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Golden State Warriors sixth man Andre Iguodala will miss at least two weeks with a sprained left ankle, the team said Saturday. Iguodala was injured during the team’s victory over Portland on Friday.

An MRI showed no broken bones, and the veteran forward will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP, Iguodala is averaging 7.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, though his value to the team is bigger than numbers.

“It’s a really big deal. Andre is so important to everything that we do,” coach Steve Kerr told reporters before the Warriors played the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

“It’s not just schematically but in terms of emotion: he settles us down. He’s one of our guys who knows what’s happening on the floor.”

The injury comes as the Warriors, 58-6 entering their contest Saturday, pursue the regular-season record for wins, held by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls who finished 72-10.