Twice former MVP Nash joins Golden State as a consultant

Jul 23, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Former professional basketball player Steve Nash greets volunteers during a men's basketball preliminary round game between Canada and Mexico during the 2015 Pan Am Games at Ryerson Athletic Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Steve Nash, a retired two-time NBA most valuable player who was one of the best point guards ever to grace the game, has joined the champion Golden State Warriors as a player development consultant.

After weeks of speculation, the Warriors made the Nash hire official on Friday. The 41-year-old Canadian’s duties will include being “embedded” for stretches with the Warriors as well as doing on-court work with the team.

Both Golden State president Rick Welts and head coach Steve Kerr were in the Phoenix Suns front office when Nash flourished as a point guard with the NBA team.

“Steve Nash was one of the best guards to ever play in this league and we are so happy to add him to our staff and have him working with our players,” Kerr said in a statement.

“Even though he possessed incredible individual skills and abilities, Steve always played the game with a team-first mentality, which is something that we emphasize greatly within our group.”

Nash, an eight-time NBA All-Star, announced his retirement from the league in March after 19 seasons with the Suns (in two stints), the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

He became the 10th player in NBA history to win back-to-back MVP awards in 2004-05 and 2005-06 while in Phoenix.

“The Warriors played such a beautiful style of team basketball last season and it’s a style that I am very familiar with and enjoyed playing throughout my career,” said Nash.

”This team is extremely talented, as they proved in winning the championship last season, but they also have a number of core players who are relatively young in their careers.

“That is a very unique blend and I‘m excited about the opportunity to work with these guys and hopefully pass along some of the lessons that I learned during my career.”

A ‘pick-and-roll’ wizard who was the league’s most accurate free-throw shooter ever, Nash became the Canadian national team general manager in May 2012.