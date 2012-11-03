FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 3, 2012 / 11:20 PM / in 5 years

Warriors' Rush out for season after knee injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Golden State Warriors guard-forward Brandon Rush will miss the remainder of the season after tearing a key ligament in his left knee, the National Basketball Association team said on Saturday.

He will undergo surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, the team said.

Rush tore his anterior cruciate ligament during the first quarter of Friday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The fifth-year player had appeared in two games this season, averaging 7.0 points

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
