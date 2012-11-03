Warriors' Rush out for season after knee injury

(Reuters) - Golden State Warriors guard-forward Brandon Rush will miss the remainder of the season after tearing a key ligament in his left knee, the National Basketball Association team said on Saturday.

He will undergo surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, the team said.

Rush tore his anterior cruciate ligament during the first quarter of Friday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The fifth-year player had appeared in two games this season, averaging 7.0 points