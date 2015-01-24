Warriors' Thompson sets record with 37 in third quarter

Jan 21, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) prepares to shoot the ball in front of Houston Rockets guard Jason Terry (31) during the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena. The Warriors won 126-113. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Klay Thompson set an NBA record with 37 third-quarter points as he led the Golden State Warriors to a 126-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Thompson finished with a career-high 52 during his record-setting night.

The NBA’s previous record for most points in a single quarter was 33, shared by George Gervin of San Antonio and Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks.

“They showed me the third quarter stat sheet –- to see an NBA record was humbling,” Thompson told reporters.

Thompson made all 13 of his field goal attempts including nine three-pointers during his torrid quarter.

“I was trying to shoot until I missed,” Thompson said.

“It was one of those nights where it felt like everything was good.”