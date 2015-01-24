Warriors' Thompson sets record with 37 in third quarter

(Reuters) - Klay Thompson set an NBA record with 37 third-quarter points as he led the Golden State Warriors to a 126-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday.
Thompson finished with a career-high 52 during his record-setting night.
The NBA’s previous record for most points in a single quarter was 33, shared by George Gervin of San Antonio and Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks.
“They showed me the third quarter stat sheet –- to see an NBA record was humbling,” Thompson told reporters.
Thompson made all 13 of his field goal attempts including nine three-pointers during his torrid quarter.
“I was trying to shoot until I missed,” Thompson said.
“It was one of those nights where it felt like everything was good.”
