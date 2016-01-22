FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two games postponed due to impending snowstorm
January 22, 2016 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

Two games postponed due to impending snowstorm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) passes the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The Celtics are among the teams whose matches have been postponed due to snow. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The National Basketball Association has postponed two games due to be held on Saturday because of severe weather warnings, the league said.

The matchup between the Boston Celtics and the 76ers in Philadelphia, where up to 45 centimetres (18 inches) of snow are forecast, has been shifted to Sunday at 1900 ET (0000 GMT).

The game between the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards in the U.S. capital, forecast to get up to 60 centimetres (two feet) of snow, will be rescheduled for a later date.

Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
