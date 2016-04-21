Wizards agree terms with Brooks to become coach: reports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Washington Wizards agreed to terms with Scott Brooks to become their new coach, according to published reports on Thursday.

The two sides agreed on a five-year, $35 million contract, according to multiple reports.

Washington had zeroed in on former Oklahoma City Thunder coach Brooks as the replacement for the fired Randy Wittman and increased their pursuit out of fear the Houston Rockets might make a run at Brooks once Houston’s postseason concludes.

The Wizards also coveted Brooks because they plan to make a run at signing Washington, D.C. native Kevin Durant during the summer free-agency period.

Durant will be an unrestricted free agent and had a solid relationship with Brook while spending eight seasons in Oklahoma City - the last seven with Brooks serving as head coach before being fired after the 2014-15 campaign.

Brooks, 50, went 338-207 with the Thunder and reached the NBA Finals in 2012.

Washington had a 41-41 record this season and missed the playoffs.