FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Okafor sparks big win for Wizards over Bulls
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 27, 2013 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

Okafor sparks big win for Wizards over Bulls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Washington’s Emeka Okafor dominated inside as the improving Wizards stunned the Chicago Bulls 86-73 to record their fifth straight home win on Saturday.

At 11-31 Washington have the second worst record in the NBA, ahead of only Charlotte (11-32), but turned the tables on joint Central Division leaders Chicago (26-17) behind Okafor’s 15 points and 16 rebounds.

It was the seventh win in 10 games for the Wizards, who started the season 0-12 and lost 28 of their first 32 games.

”We have just gotten better at our new recent style of play,“ Okafor told reporters. ”These last few past games we have been playing extremely good basketball both on the offensive end moving the ball and the defensive end moving around. ...

“We are the team that we thought we were supposed to be.”

Nene added 16 points and John Wall 15 for Washington.

Only reserve Nate Robinson finished in double figures for Chicago, collecting a game high 19 points.

The Wizards went on an 11-0 run late in the second quarter to establish a six-point halftime lead, before a 10-2 spurt to start the third put them firmly in command.

Chicago scored only 11 points in third, their lowest output in any quarter this season, and had more turnovers (six) than field goals (three) in the quarter.

Bulls center Joakim Noah narrowly missed a triple-double, collecting 17 rebounds and 10 assists and nine points.

“We got beat by a team that played harder than us,” Noah said. “They played really well and we played tired basketball. Our offense wasn’t as fluid.”

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.