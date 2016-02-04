Red-hot Curry helps Warriors run through Wizards

Feb 3, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) and Wizards forward Jared Dudley (1) defend in the third quarter at Verizon Center.Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Stephen Curry scored 25 of his 51 points in the first quarter and sank 11 three-pointers as the Golden State Warriors downed the Washington Wizards 134-121 for their eighth straight win on Wednesday.

Golden State (45-4) obliterated Washington early with Curry providing the firepower, including 36 points in the first half on 13-of-14 shot attempts with eight from beyond the arc.

The Warriors led by 17 points in the first quarter and 74-60 at halftime. After the Wizards closed to 81-79 midway through the third quarter, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player helped fend off Washington with a pair of three-pointers.

Fellow All-Star guard John Wall played like one, leading the Wizards (21-26) with a season-high 41 points and 10 assists but Washington has now lost two straight and seven-of-nine.

Curry finished 19-of-28 from the field, including 11-of-16 on three-pointers for his fourth career game with at least 50 points. His 51 points tied the Verizon Center record for most individual points, matching Michael Jordan and Gilbert Arenas.

His 11 three-pointers is the most in the NBA this season.

Forward Draymond Green had 12 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, setting a Warriors single-season record with his 10th triple-double. Guard Klay Thompson had 24 points.

Wall inspired a fast-break heavy comeback as Washington opened the second half with a 19-7 run but the point guard sat out the final 6:18 of the period after picking up his fourth foul.

Golden State took advantage and entered the fourth quarter leading 103-92.

With Washington still in rally range, Curry nailed his 11th and final three-pointer for a 120-109 lead with 4:22 left. Golden State made 20-of-42 from distance.

Curry made his first six shots, including five three-pointers inside the opening seven minutes before the raucous and sellout crowd.

He finished the opening period with seven three’s as the Warriors led 43-28 after the first quarter.

Washington shot 50.5 percent from the field and played better than in several recent lackluster performances, but could not keep up with the defending league champions.

Guard Bradley Beal had 18 points.

Curry grabbed seven rebounds as Golden State out-rebounded Washington 49-38.

The Warriors won their previous seven games by an average of 21.6 points.

The teams close the season series at Golden State on March 29.