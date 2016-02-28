Wizards thump Cavaliers as LeBron gets day off

Feb 28, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) dribbles as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson (24) defends during the second half at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Point guard John Wall had 21 points and 13 assists as the Washington Wizards took advantage of LeBron James resting to record a 113-99 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

James missed his second game of the season and the Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers (41-17) missed their leading man. The Wizards (28-30) led after each quarter and by as many as 30 points in the second half en route to handing Cleveland its second straight loss and third in four games.

Forward Otto Porter also scored 21 points and matched his career-high with four 3-pointers for the Wizards, winners of two straight. Guard Bradley Beal had 17 points.

James scored 25 points in 40 minutes in Cleveland’s 99-97 loss at the Toronto Raptors Friday.

“We have three games in four nights,” Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue told reporters before Sunday’s 1PM start. “An early game. We just played in Toronto. I just felt today was a good game to give (James) some rest.”

Guard Kyrie Irving led the Cavaliers with 28 points against the Wizards. Forward Kevin Love added 12 points, but didn’t score in the second half. Cleveland shot 40 percent from the field.

All of Porter’s 3-pointers came in the third quarter and he scored 15 points in the period, one less than the Cavaliers. Washington is 5-2 since returning from the All-Star break.

The Cavaliers fell to 0-2 this season without James and 3-12 when he sits since the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player returned to Cleveland before the 2014-15 season.

The Wizards didn’t swing and miss at yet another opportunity against a depleted opponent. Washington’s previous two losses, both on the road, came against teams without their best players. The Miami Heat survived without guard Dwyane Wade and forward Chris Bosh while the Chicago Bulls dumped the Wizards 109-104 Wednesday without guards Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler.