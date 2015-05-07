Wizards' Wall out with fractures in left wrist, hand

May 3, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) winces in pain against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter in game one of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Washington Wizards were dealt a severe blow to their playoff hopes when All-Star point guard John Wall was sidelined indefinitely on Thursday because of an injured left wrist and hand.

Wall sat out Game Two against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday and medical tests the following day revealed five non-displaced fractures in his hand and wrist, the National Basketball Association team said in a statement.

A non-displaced fracture is one in which the bone cracks but retains its proper alignment.

“Wall and the team are currently in consultation with multiple physicians and specialists to determine the best course of action and his playing status has yet to be determined,” Washington said.

The Wizards are tied 1-1 with the top-seeded Hawks in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final with Game Three to be played in Washington on Saturday.

May 5, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (left) and guard John Wall (right) on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half in game two of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Wall, 24, recorded 18 points and 13 assists in the series opener in Atlanta on Sunday when the Wizards won 104-98.

However, the twice All-Star was unable to play in Game Two as Atlanta leveled the series with a 106-90 victory.

”It’s definitely difficult for the team but I am sure it’s even more devastating for John,“ Wizards forward Paul Pierce told reporters on Thursday. ”He worked so hard to get to this point in his career, to play so well throughout the playoffs ...

”It (leadership) has definitely got to come not only from me but other guys who have an opportunity now to step up, but by no means do we feel that this series is over or our goal is changed.

”We did a good job in cutting the series to 1-1 to get homecourt advantage and so it’s up to us for everybody to rally around one another, use some motivation, and try to win these games.”