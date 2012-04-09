Spurs, Thunder stay close in battle for the top in the West

Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace (15) drives to the basket against the Phoenix Suns' Shannon Brown (26) and Marcin Gortat during their NBA basketball game in Phoenix, Arizona, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

(Reuters) - The San Antonio Spurs stayed mere percentage points in front of Oklahoma City for the Western Conference lead after both teams won Sunday to intensify their battle in the final month of the NBA season.

The Spurs, who had long been chasing the Thunder before catching them on Friday, overpowered Utah 114-104 to remain at the top.

Oklahoma City kept pace by beating Toronto 91-75 as Kevin Durant led the way with 23 points.

Tony Parker scored 28 and Manu Ginobili added 23 for the surging Spurs, who have captured 11 consecutive victories as they continue to show the kind of form that has made the franchise a consistent winner.

In the Eastern Conference, Carmelo Anthony delivered a 43-point masterpiece to carry the New York Knicks past the Chicago Bulls and spoil the return of Derrick Rose.

Anthony forced overtime with a game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds of regulation, then added the winning three-pointer as the Knicks prevailed 100-99 at Madison Square Garden.

“This was a playoff game,” Anthony told reporters. “We might play these guys in the playoffs if we keep doing what we’re doing and get that seed. So this is a big statement game for us and we willed this win today.”

Rose was playing for the first time since missing 12 straight games with a groin injury. He scored 29 points but missed 18 of his 26 shots including his final one as the buzzer sounded.

Miami took advantage of Chicago’s defeat by beating Detroit 98-75 despite playing without Dwyane Wade.

With Wade resting a sore right ankle, LeBron James scored 26 points to make it an easy night for the Heat and pull them within two games of the East-leading Bulls.

Boston, meanwhile, extended their lead in the Atlantic Division to three games by pounding the divisional foe the Philadelphia 76ers 103-79.

The Celtics, fourth in the East, have won seven of their last nine and appear to be heating up at just the right time.