NCAA to appeal court ruling that student athletes can be paid

President of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Mark Emmert speaks during a news conference at the NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Collegiate Athletic Association will appeal a ruling by a U.S. judge that would allow universities to offer student athletes a limited share of revenue, the president of the association said on Sunday.

A federal judge said on Friday that the NCAA had violated antitrust laws by issuing rules prohibiting players from being paid for use of their names, images and likenesses.

NCAA president Mark Emmert told ABC’s “This Week” the association would appeal the judge’s ruling “at least in part”.

Critics of the NCAA say its current scholarship policy short-changes athletes in a business that generates billions of dollars for colleges.

Emmert, however, said the system provides many opportunities and that student athletes are more likely to graduate from college than non-athletes.

“Many, many thousands of student athletes take full advantage of the opportunity to be both a student and an athlete,” Emmert said.