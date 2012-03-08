FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2012

RLPC-NCP steers lenders towards stake in business

Claire Ruckin

3 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s National Car Parks is gearing up for a debt-for-equity swap that would give lenders a stake in the business and dilute existing owner Macquarie’s share, banking sources said on Thursday.

Macquarie (MQG.AX) acquired the car parks operator from 3i (III.L) for $1.5 billion in 2007, backed by 500 million pounds ($785 million) in primary loans as well as additional debt. The company’s total debt currently stands at 650 million pounds.

Lenders were expected to respond to a debt restructuring proposal this month, after it was sent out a couple of weeks ago, the bankers said.

NCP has suffered in part from the economic downturn, which has led people to tighten their purse strings, and has also been hampered by rental costs, the bankers said.

Macquarie is looking to reduce debt in the business to around 150 million pounds by injecting around 40 million to 50 million pounds and asking lenders to write down debt in return for an equity stake.

NCP declined to comment.

National Australia Bank (NAB.AX), Japanese group Mizuho (8411.T), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and British lender Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) are on a steering committee considering the proposals. Banks are being advised by KPMG and leading law firm Linklaters.

NCP is being advised by Deloitte & Touche and law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. NCP’s main landlord, Israeli investment group Delek, is being advised by Ernst & Young and U.S. law firm Sullivan & Cromwell.

The value of its debt has fallen to deeply distressed levels in Europe’s secondary loan market. It is quoted at around 20.7 percent of face value, a dramatic fall from last October when it was quoted at 60 percent, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The company has attracted attention from distressed investors, but traders are finding it difficult to sell the debt due to restrictive confidentiality agreements.

($1 = 0.6367 pound)

Editing by Jane Baird

