FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. technology firm NCR exploring strategic options: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
April 22, 2015 / 11:37 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. technology firm NCR exploring strategic options: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - NCR Corp, which makes automated teller machines, is looking at strategic options, although the sale of the entire company is unlikely, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The U.S. company is looking at spinning off some of its assets as well as initiating a dividend or share buyback, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1DPle7k)

Shares of the company rose as much as 9 percent in after-market trading.

NCR, which has market value of $5.14 billion as of Wednesday’s close, added hedge fund manager Richard McGuire to its board in November.

McGuire said at the time that the company may need to consider strategic alternatives and improve its capital structure.

McGuire’s Marcato Capital Management owns 10.85 million shares, while Jana Partners also disclosed a stake of 12 million shares in the company in February.

NCR, Jana Partners and Marcato Capital were immediately unavailable for comment.

NCR’s shares, which closed at $30.07 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, have fallen about 13 percent in the last year.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.