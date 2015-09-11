Blackstone considers bidding for NCR: source

(Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) is once again taking a look at bidding for NCR Corp (NCR.N), according to a person familiar with the matter.

While Blackstone is considering a bid to buy the Duluth, Georgia-based manufacturer of cash registers and automated teller machines, its plans are not final and could still change, the person said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations have not been made public.

Blackstone declined to comment, while NCR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this summer, Blackstone had teamed up with Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) to acquire NCR for more than $10 billion, including debt, Reuters previously reported. Those talks fell apart.

The New York Post was first to report that Blackstone had become involved in the sales process again.

NCR shares rose as much as 69 cents, or 2.6 percent, to $27.14 per share on Friday.

NCR management is reviewing the company’s strategy in light of a declining share price that has attracted activist investors. The company has been considering options, including spinning off or selling assets, or returning cash through share buybacks or a dividend.

Shareholders have been pressuring the company to explore options. Marcato Capital Management has been calling on NCR since last year to explore strategic alternatives, and now holds a seat on its board of directors.

In July, Thoma Bravo LLC was in advanced talks with about a dozen banks about securing debt financing for a bid for NCR, Reuters reported.

The company, which was founded more than a century ago, has been trying to expand into the software sector. It recently launched a cloud-based software system for ATMs called Kalpana that is meant to replace outdated PC software on the machines and help owners cut costs. It also makes self-checkout machines.