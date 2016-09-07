FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Community banking group sues credit union agency on lending rule
#Big Story 10
September 7, 2016 / 7:22 PM / a year ago

Community banking group sues credit union agency on lending rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), a trade group that represents 6,000 community banks, said it has filed a lawsuit against the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), challenging a commercial lending rule it issued earlier this year.

The rule will allow tax-exempt credit unions to exceed limits on commercial lending established by Congress while relaxing regulatory oversight, ICBA said on Wednesday.

The National Association of Federal Credit Unions (NAFCU) said in response that the NCUA rule issued in February is "a well-considered approach" to serve its members by "eliminating red tape" and "remaining within the letter and the spirit of the law."

NAFCU focuses on federal issues affecting the nation's federally-insured credit unions.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

