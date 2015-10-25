Four women killed in Nebraska crash when SUV swerves to avoid deer

(Reuters) - Four women with ties to Creighton University in Nebraska were killed when their compact SUV swerved to avoid a deer and crossed the centerline on a state highway, where it was struck broadside by a mid-sized SUV, police said on Sunday.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash Saturday night on a highway about five miles south of Beatrice, Nebraska, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a statement.

Creighton’s president, the Reverend Daniel Hendrickson, said a memorial mass was planned on Sunday night for the four women, three of whom were juniors at the university and the fourth a former student.

Killed were Akuel Majouk, 21, of Omaha, who was driving a 2001 Honda CR-V, and passengers Mariana Ramirez, 21, of Omaha, Jennifer Guzman, 21, of Omaha and Yoselin Deleon, 21, of Bellevue, Nebraska, the state patrol said.

Creighton said Majouk, Guzman and Deleon were juniors at the university and Ramirez a former student.

Robert Saunders, 60, of Waverly, Nebraska, who was driving a 1999 Toyota 4Runner, was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center, the state patrol said. All the occupants of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.