Nebraska captures one of two sex offenders who escaped prison

(Reuters) - One of two convicted sex offenders who broke out of a Nebraska prison this week was captured on Saturday in a storm drain after an intensive manhunt, while the other remains at large, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

Armon Dixon, 37, jailed on a total sentence of 158 years for multiple offenses including sexual assault, drug possession and robbery, was taken into custody. The inmate still at large, Timothy Clausen, 52, was serving a 51-year sentence for crimes including sexual assault of a child.

Two women who had been assaulted in their home on Saturday identified a suspect to police who matched a description of Dixon, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a statement.

Sniffer dogs were dispatched and tracked Dixon to a storm drain about 10 miles from the prison, where a robot was used to locate him. Dixon then exited the drain and was taken into custody, it said.

“Our work is not over,” Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said in a statement. “Our efforts will continue until we have the second escapee in custody.”

The two inmates, wearing their prison uniforms, escaped from the Lincoln Correctional Center and stole a pickup truck. They evaded police and later abandoned the vehicle after it hit a parked car.

The state’s correction department acknowledged the escape on Friday, but has not provided details on how the two broke out of prison.