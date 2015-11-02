FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Woman tries to pet Omaha zoo tiger, gets bitten
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 2, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Woman tries to pet Omaha zoo tiger, gets bitten

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A woman who broke into an Omaha zoo was bitten by a tiger when she tried to pet it in its cage, police said.

The woman, Jacqueline Eide, 33, was hospitalized at Creighton University Medical Center after being bitten on the left hand, police said in a statement on Sunday.

Eide entered the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium after it was closed and reached into a tiger’s cage to pet it. A friend took her to the hospital.

“Eide was aggressive toward staff and showed signs of intoxication of alcohol and/or drugs,” the statement said.

A police spokesman was not available to say if Eide would be charged. A hospital spokesman declined to give her condition.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.