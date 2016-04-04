FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nebraska woman bitten by zoo tiger pleads guilty to trespassing
#U.S.
April 4, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Nebraska woman bitten by zoo tiger pleads guilty to trespassing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Nebraska woman who snuck into an Omaha zoo enclosure and was bitten by a tiger she was trying to pet pleaded guilty on Monday to trespassing and was fined $250, prosecutors said.

Jacqueline Eide, 33, was bitten in November by the three-legged tiger named Mai after she entered Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium when it was closed. Eide suffered injuries to her left fingers. [ID:nL1N12X0S2]

Mai, an 18-year-old Malayan tiger that lost a leg after it was caught in a trap, was not injured in the incident.

Police at the time said Eide appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Eide could not be reached for comment.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
