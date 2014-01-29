FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. lawmakers ask Neiman Marcus for cybersecurity breach documents
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 29, 2014 / 5:28 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. lawmakers ask Neiman Marcus for cybersecurity breach documents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer walks by the Neiman Marcus Last Call store in Golden, Colorado January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday asked Neiman Marcus for information and documents related to the upscale retailer’s recent cybersecurity breach that affected customer’s data.

Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, in a letter to the company’s chief executive, Karen Katz, said they are seeking more details so they can “fully understand ... how this theft of confidential customer information occurred” ahead of a February 3 hearing.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.