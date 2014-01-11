FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2014 / 3:38 AM / 4 years ago

Neiman Marcus says hackers may have stolen payment card data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man sleeps on a couch outside of a Neiman Marcus store at South Park mall in Charlotte, North Carolina November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - Luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus said on Friday that hackers may have stolen customers’ credit and debit card information, the second cyber attack on a retailer in recent weeks.

The data breach comes after Target Corp on Friday said an investigation found a cyber attack compromised the information of at least 70 million customers, in the second-biggest retail cyber attack on record.

Neiman Marcus does not know the number of customers affected by the intrusion, company spokesperson Ginger Reeder said.

Neiman Marcus said its credit card processor alerted the retailer in December about potential unauthorized payment card activities and the U.S. Secret Service is investigating.

A third-party forensics firm confirmed the cyber-security intrusion on January 1, the company said.

Reeder declined to comment if the breach was related to the Target cyber attack.

Reporting by Kanika Sikka and Natalie Grover in Bangalore and Edwin Chan in San Francisco

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
